Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty sentenced to house arrest

After tense back and forth over whether he purposely forgot to register as a sex offender, Kenneth Petty learned his fate.

Kenneth Petty recently pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California

Nicki Minaj’s husband was entangled in a legal drama. After Petty moved to California, he did not enlist with the state. The rapper’s boyfriend served time after pleading guilty to an attempted rape charge decades ago.

It was in 1995 that Jennifer Houghthen 16, told police that Petty had sexually assaulted her. He denied the allegations, but was sentenced to four and a half years in prison following his conviction. It was since then that he was ordered to register as a sex offender.

For not being enrolled in such a list in California, Petty will have to face the rigors of the law. He had pleaded guilty to the charges. A hearing set on Wednesday July 6 the sentence to which he will be entitled. The man was eventually sentenced to one year of house arrest instead of jail, in addition to three years of probation.

The United States Attorney’s Office also announced that Petty must pay a fine of 55,000 dollars. Neither Minajnor Petty have made any statement regarding the news of his sentencing.