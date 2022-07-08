Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty sentenced to probation + house arrest

More bad news rained down on Kenneth Petty as he is sentenced to probation for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Nicki Minaj husband, Kenneth Petty, was sentenced to three years for failing to register as a sex offender, to which he pleaded guilty a year ago.

In addition to the probation sentence, Petty had to pay a $55,000 fine and a year of house arrest.

Petty received a four-year prison sentence for attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl at the time.

Nicki Minaj and her husband Petty have been married since 2019 and had their first child together in 2020.

Kenneth Petty isn’t the only one punished for sex crimes.

R.Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in New York City for having sex with underage girls.

The musician was found guilty in September of eight counts of racketeering and one count of sex trafficking by a jury of seven men and five women.

With over 50 witnesses on the stand in the previous hearing, Kelly was ultimately found guilty.

Today, many of the R&B singer’s female victims have made their final statements.