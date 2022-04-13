Nicki Minaj’s legal team responds to ‘baseless’ accusation that she supports sex offenders

Nicki Minaj’s attorney Judd Bursteinresponded to the accusation that she ” reputation for supporting sex offenders “. This allegation was started by Jennifer Hough’s attorney. Burstein called the accusation ” baseless and disgusting attack »

Nicki Minaj’s lawyer hits back at Jennifer Hough’s legal team who claim the Queens rapper supports ‘sex offenders’

” Faced with a claim that he should be punished because of his totally irrelevant accusation – without any evidence – that [Minaj] belongs to a murderous street gang, one would have expected Mr. Blackburn to limit his response to an explanation of why this allegation was appropriate or at least made in good faith Mr. Burstein told the court on Monday. ” He did not do it. Instead, he did something far worse: he has now scandalously alleged that [Minaj] supports child sexual abuse. »

Said accusation refers to Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Pettywho was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in 1995. Hugh claims the two tried to stop him from talking about his experience. Additionally, Petty was also arrested in 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

Burstein added: Mr. Blackburn surely included this outrageous accusation knowing that the media is likely to report this lie, thus creating the very reputation he had no basis for alleging in the first place. »