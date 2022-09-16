Nicki Minaj’s “Love In The Way”, Queen Naija Returns, Latto Teams Up With Vevo, and More!

This week has been filled with jaw-dropping drama and scandal. As the weekend approaches, we’re back on the regular schedule, with the ladies kicking off with new achievements and projects.

Nicki Minaj has been in the media all week regarding everything but his music. However, it looks like the Queen is putting the drama aside to give the Barbz what they want: more music.

The ‘Super Freaky Girl’ rapper has teamed up with the Alabama rapper Young Blue to present a new slow jam, “Love in the Way”, and it’s on fire!

Some female artists may have had a week filled with drama, but Queen Naija had a fantastic week.

The R&B artist recently reached No. 1 on Billboard R&B Airplay chart for adults and partnership with the legendary hitmaker baby face on their new 90s vibe track “Game Over”.

We are ready for the new album!

southern beauty Lactation proves why she’s one of the hottest female rappers in the game right now.

Rapper ATL has teamed up with the world’s leading music video network, Vevoto release his second live performance in his RISING “Sun” series.

Lady London was recently spotted at ‘On The Come Up’ Toronto International Film Festival.

It looks like The Boss Lady is heading to the big screen. Lady London is set to make her acting debut in the film which will be released on September 23.

R&B diva Sevyn Streeter is back with new music. The “High Life” singer dropped her upbeat track “23,” and fans can’t stop dancing to it!

New York City takes over as Young Devyn and Foreign Fivio tune in for their new “Outside” drill track. It’s a collaboration we didn’t know we needed, but we’re here for it!

Scream at the loud purr Coi Leray as she makes her fashion show debut New York Fashion Week.

She’s taking big steps outside of music, and we can’t wait to see what else she has in store.

With the week coming to an end, let’s all be like those ladies and focus more on the projects we want to accomplish rather than unnecessary drama.