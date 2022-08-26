Nicki Minaj’s MTV Video Music Award Wins: How Much She Won and Why

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj39, has a lot to do at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28. She will host the show for the first time with Jack Harlow and LL cool J. Nicki will perform after receiving the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award, which has been given to big stars like J.Lo, Pinkand Rihanna in the old days. The rapper scored two nominations this year and there’s a chance she could add to her ‘Moon Man’ trophy collection. But how many times has Nicki already won at the MTV VMAs?

So far, Nicki has won five awards at the MTV VMAs, not including the Vanguard Award she will receive. She’s been a powerhouse in the music industry, so it’s no surprise that she’s done so well at the awards show over the years. Here’s what you need to know about Nicki’s MTV VMA nominations and wins throughout her career so far.

His 5 wins

Best Hip-Hop Video – “Super Bass” (2011)

Nicki won her first VMA for the music video for her hip-hop song “Super Bass” at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. She beat Chris Brown, The Lupe Fiasco, lil wayneand Kanye West in the category. In her acceptance speech, Nicki shouted at Sanaa Hamri, the director of the music video. She also thanked her family and fans, nicknamed the “Barbz”, for their support.

Best Female Video – “Starships” (2012)

At the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, Nicki won Best Female Video for “Starships” over other nominees Beyonce, Selena Gomez and the scene, Katy Perryand Rihanna. She wore a black and red bodysuit and a yellow wig when she accepted the “Moon Man” on stage. “I really didn’t expect that,” she admitted in her speech. “I just can’t believe this even happened. It’s another MTV Award!

Best Hip-Hop Video – “Anaconda” (2015)

Nicki’s third MTV “Moon Man” was for Best Hip-Hip Video for “Anaconda” in 2015. She won the award on Big Sean, Fetty Wap, Kendrick Lamar, and Wiz Khalifa. In her acceptance speech, Nicki shockingly shouted Miley Cyrus who hosted the show. “Now back to that bitch who had a lot to say about me in the press. Miley, what’s good? Miley responded right away, telling Nicki, “Hey, we’re all in this industry doing interviews and we know how they manipulate.” ” Annoying!

Best Hip-Hop Video – “Chun-Li” (2018)

Nicki won the VMA Best Hip-Hop Video award for the third time at the 2018 ceremony. She won the ‘Chun-Li’ trophy over her talented fellow nominees, including her rival Cardi B. Nicki and her buddy Duck currently share the record for the most wins in this category.

Best Power Anthem – “Hot Girl Summer” (2019)

Ahead of the 2022 MTV VMAs, Nicki last won a “Moon Man” in 2019 for Best Power Anthem for “Hot Girl Summer.” It was his first victory in this category. She shared the victory with collaborators Megan you stallion and Sign Ty Dolla.

Applications

In addition to the wins above, Nicki was nominated for 11 awards at the MTV Video Music Awards at the 2022 ceremony.

2010 MTV Music Video Awards

Best New Artist — “Massive Attack” (with Sean Garrett)

2011 MTV Music Video Awards

Best Female Video – “Super Bass”

Best Collaboration – “Moment 4 Life” ( with Duck)

2012 MTV Music Video Awards

Best Hip-Hop Video – “Beez in the Trap” (with 2 chains)

2015 MTV Music Video Awards

Best Female Video – “Anaconda”

Best Collaboration — “Bang Bang” (with Jessie J and Ariana Grande)

2017 MTV Music Video Awards

Best Choreography – “Side To Side” (with Ariana Grande)

MTV Music Video Awards 2020

Best Collaboration — “Tusa” (with Karl G. )

) Best Latin — “Tusa” (with Karl G.)

2022 MTV Music Video Awards

Song of the Summer – “Super Freaky Girl”

Best Hip Hop – “Do we have a problem? »

What will she achieve?

Nicki is set to perform the Video Vanguard Medley after receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. In other words, Nicki will perform a medley of some of her most popular songs in an unforgettable performance. She will likely include her popular songs like “Super Bass” and “Starships” in the medley. It’s gonna be epic!

What future for Nicki Minaj?

Nicki is currently working on her fifth studio album. His last album dates from 2018 Queen which debuted at number two in the United States Billboard 200 card. It featured the singles “Chun-Li”, “Bed”, “Barbie Dreams”, and “Good Form”. Nicki’s most recent musical release was her song “Super Break Girl” which was released in August 2022. The song is a jam – like everything Nicki releases!