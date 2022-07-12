Nicki Minaj’s trip to London didn’t go as planned

Ki Price via Getty Images Nicki Minaj, here in London, Monday July 11.

PEOPLE – It’s called making waves. This Monday, July 11, Nicki Minaj had made an appointment with her London fans in the Camden Town district, but the latter certainly did not expect her coming to create such a stir. On social networks, many videos taken by passers-by have circulated. They all report the same thing: hundreds of people chasing the SUV that was driving the star through the streets of London.

Fans chase after Nicki Minaj’s van in London. pic.twitter.com/wGM0ULqrBm —Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 11, 2022

.@NICKI MINAJ & The Barbz Causing Chaos & Shutting The London Streets DOWN 😳🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rgYOKWklvl — ONIKA LIVE (@ONIKALIVE) July 12, 2022

The videos were taken minutes after Nicki Minaj first attempted to meet her fans. According to photos, she apparently got out of her car for the first time, but had to quickly get back up.

The situation prompted Nicki Minaj to speak out on Twitter. “Guys, if you don’t pull over calmly, they won’t let me out of the car. Please don’t run in the streets. Please go to one place while queuing,” she urged.

Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars. Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/6XixF1OTh9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2022

The police had to go to the scene. Video shows an officer in the middle of the crowd yelling at fans that Nicki Minaj left the scene in a hurry and won’t be coming back. Hours later, a statement from Camden Police was relayed on social media. He specifies that “additional resources had to be deployed to maintain public order and close the roads”.

Statement following public order policing operation in #Camden this evening. The event is not going ahead; please don’t travel to the area. pic.twitter.com/jUVtnevrXG — Camden Police (@MPSCamden) July 11, 2022