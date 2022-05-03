Nicki Minaj’s “We Go Up” Challenge: These 5 Rappers Could Win the Spot

Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj took Twitter to advertise an opportunity that many aspiring artists would pay top dollar for:

“Go once Go twice Are there any “rappers” who would like a verse on the WGU remix? The instrumental is on iTunes. Shit and send it to me.

Nicky challenged anyone who can really rap to prove they’ve got what it takes to be featured on the upcoming remix of his single “We Go Up.”

Many aspiring artists accepted the Queen’s offer, hoping to be selected and show off their freestyle skills on the #WeGoUpChallenge. We spotlight these five suitors who might have a chance to rhyme with the “Do We Have A Problem” artist.

“Sorry Not Sorry” rapper Omeretta The Great has let it be known that we’ll be seeing more of her after she lands a record deal. just do that, Omerette took to Instagram to show off her Southern feed on New York’s drill beat, giving other suitors a run for their money.

Atlanta Rapper Akbar V has this challenge in the bag. After drawing the attention of Nick Minaj, Akbar may already have won.

Bronx host Maliibu Miitch has the perfect voice for drill rap. Maliibu’s freestyle has fans agreeing that his sound will match the remix perfectly, with many giving him props for having “the perfect drill voice.”

Brooklyn Princess Lola Brooke took to her Instagram to show off her freestyle skills. Already known for her drill flow, Lola prove why Nicky should look no further.

After being blocked by Nicki Minaj, Texas rapper Erica Banks decided to join the #WeGoUpChallenge anyway in hopes of getting a feature film. Taking to her Instagram, the ‘Buss It’ rapper received mixed reviews for her freestyle, with fans wondering if Banks has what it takes to win Nicky finished.

Nicki Minaj released the music video for their single “We Go Up”. The excerpt from the video made the buzz. Shortly after the song’s release was announced, #WEGOUP became a major trend on Twitter. The Surprise Drop reached number 1 on iTunes within 1 hour.