Nicki Swift asks: Who should Emily Ratajkowski date next?

Of the 589 Nicki Swift readers who responded to our poll, fans think Marvel actor Chris Evans would make a great match for Emily Ratajkowski, with 21.73% of the vote. According to Shondaland, “The Gray Man” star is “laser-focused” on her love life as he expressed a desire to settle down and build a future with his special someone. And, the way she treats her dog Dodger of hers, she would surely make a wonderful stepfather to Ratajkowski’s son.

Brad Pitt came in second place with 19.19% of the votes. The two have been seeing each other casually, but according to Page Six, it hasn’t gotten serious due to the drama in their personal lives. The “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” actor is in a messy legal battle with her ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, and the model is dealing with cheating accusations from her ex-husband.

Lastly, Zac Efron and Pete Davidson tied for third place with 18.34% of the vote. The “High School Musical” star told The Sunday Times (via People) that dating is difficult because of his popularity and that he wants to find someone who likes him. Davidson recently split from Kim Kardashian, but the social media influencer had nothing but good things to say about the comedian. According to Us Weekly, Kardashian liked how laid back and fun Davidson was. So while neither topped our list, they would probably be a good match for Ratajkowski.