Nicky Hilton is a mother for the third time… Nabilla’s sister-in-law gave birth…

July 6, 2022

Noah Cyrus had a hard time with his family’s celebrity

Being the sister of a superstar can be a heavy burden to bear. This is what Noah Cyrus explained to RollingStonerevealing that she felt “stripped of her identity” when asked about her sister Miley.

“I had a hard time being part of a known family, and I had a little trouble with that, because it wasn’t exactly my first choice. I had a hard time with people coming up to me and saying, “Are you Miley Cyrus’ little sister?” or “Are you Hannah Montana’s little sister?” I didn’t like it, and it stripped me of my identity for a long time, “she explains, revealing that she fell into a spiral of depression and drug addiction, which she is fortunately today. exit.

Nabilla’s sister-in-law gave birth

Camelia Benattia, Nabilla’s sister-in-law, is a mother for the second time! Little Laya Benattia was born on July 4 at 6:26 p.m., as she revealed on Instagram.

“Allah has filled our hearts with happiness a second time, we welcomed our little 2kg8 princess yesterday at 6.26pm, we are so grateful for what God has given us. We are now complete, Al Hamdoullilah, ”wrote the wife of Tarek Benattia in the caption of photos of the happy family in the hospital.