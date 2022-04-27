Nicky Jam and model Genesis Aleska end their relationship

After innumerable signs of love, which ranged from tender messages on social networks to luxurious gifts, the urban exponent Nicky Jam confirmed that his relationship with the Venezuelan model Genesis Aleska It ended.

In an interview for the channel Youtube of the announcer and producer Jorge Pabón “Mollusco”the interpreter of hits such as “The lover”, “I’m going to the party” and “Until dawn” decided to put an end to the rumors that began to emerge after the disappearance of his photos with the also businesswoman who accumulates more than a million followers on your Instagram account.

Similarly, the 41-year-old artist assured that he is ready for a new conquest.“Women wonder if you are single and if there is someone with the opportunity (to conquer him) again,” asked the host of the radio space “Molusco y los reyes de la punta” from La Mega 106.9 FM.

“Of course I do,” answered Nicky Jam without thinking.

During the last week both celebrities deleted all the photographs that captured some important moments of the relationship. In the interview Nicky Jam did not offer details about the reason for the breakup, however, the entertainment program “I know everything” from Wapa Television He alleged that the American-Puerto Rican singer was seen at one of his concerts with another model and that they were “very caramelized.”

Last Christmas, Nicky Jam gave the model a pink Lamborghini sports car. In the photographs that Aleska shared on her Instagram account, the car could be seen with a red bow on the hood and she next to her sending a kiss.

“Thank you baby for making me feel like a Barbie. I love you very much,” the Venezuelan wrote. “No my love, it’s not that you feel like a Barbie. You are my Barbie”, replied the interpreter. According to the digital magazine specializing in car issues, Gossip VehiclesThe 2021 Lamborghini Huracan is Lamborghini’s entry-level sports car, and is billed as a 632-horsepower “land rocket.” The price of the model in the United States ranges from $210,180 to $264,969, depending on the version and equipment of the car you choose.