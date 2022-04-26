Nicky Jam confirms that he is single again after breaking up with Aleska Genesis

After rumors of a breakup with his girlfriend, the Venezuelan model Aleska Génesis, the artist Nicky Jam He confirmed that he is single.

it was a few days ago that began to sound that the singer of Dominican and Puerto Rican origin had ended his relationship with the mannequin after he deleted all his photos with her from his social networks, however, I hadn’t touched on the subject until now.

In an interview for the YouTube channel “Molusco Tv” he was asked if he was single. “Women wonder if you are single and if there is someone with opportunity [de conquistarle] again”. “Of course I do,” replied Nicky Jam, between laughs, making it clear that his heart is available again.

For her part, Aleska, who had deactivated her Instagram account, reappeared and also removed all traces of their romance with the reggaeton

A few days ago, the program “I know everything” reported that the artist was seen with another model at his concert and sources assured that he was very “caramelized”.

It was in September of last year that the singer of Dominican and Puerto Rican origin confirmed their engagement with the mannequin after being caught together on several occasions.

For Christmas, Nicky gave his girlfriend an impressive pink lamborghinijust two months after making his courtship with the Venezuelan official.

The young woman uploaded to her social networks the photos of the moment in which she discovered her present. “Thank you baby for making me feel like a Barbie,” she commented on her Instagram account.

At the beginning of the year 2021, the interpreter of “The lover” ended the relationship with his former girlfriend Cydney Moreau just a year after asking her to marry him.