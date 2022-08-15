Nicky Jam’s ex who tempts James Rodríguez from a Lamborghini

Aleska Genesis and Nicky Jam broke up their relationship months ago and now the Venezuelan model is related to James Rodríguez. She discovers the latest photos aboard a Lamborghini with which she tempts the Colombian soccer player.

August 02, 2022 11:52 a.m.

After more than seven months of relationship, Nicky Jam and Aleska Génesis confirmed their separation through a statement. Rumors about their breakup became notorious at the beginning of the year, and several close associates of the couple did not hide the possibility that the Puerto Rican singer and the Venezuelan model were going their separate ways.

However, as the old saying goes “Where there was fire ashes remain”, in this case what was left was a luxurious Lamborghini Huracán that the Puerto Rican gave to his then partner last December 23. Pink in color and with the characteristic print of the Italian manufacturer’s models, This Lamborghini has a market price of around 200 thousand dollars.

Now, and after having overcome the romance with Nicky Jam, la Caribbean influencer is being related to James Rodríguez, the Colombian soccer player who in recent times is more news for his private life than for his performance on the field. And to increase the voices that speak of a rapprochement between the twoAleska published some of the most suggestive photos from her Lamborghini.

With more than two million followers on her personal Instagram account, Genesis is recognized for being the face of several lingerie brands. However, in one of her last publications, she put aside the usual publicity of her posts and showed herself next to the Lamborghini that “Nicky” gave her, which sparked the comments that related her to the Cucuteño player.

Until we know the outcome of this supposed love triangle, we can confirm that the Lamborghini that Nicky Jam gave away has a V10 engine capable of reaching 300 kilometers per hour in just 36 seconds, a power greater than that of its predecessor, the Lamborghini Gallardo.

+ Here are the photos of Nicky Jam’s ex