Nicky Minaj talks about her friendship with Beyoncé

Nicky Minaj signed his return recently. Recently, listening to one of his classics sent him back to the story of his dream come true, marking the beginning of his friendship with Beyoncé.

She invited me to play with her for the very first time in Paris

Nicky Minaj is back after her short maternity hiatus. Since her comeback, she has already delivered titles like: Do We Have a ProblemBussin, We Go Up and Blick Blick. Five years already that she has not released a complete project of her own, however she is currently working on it. Besides, she threatens not to finish on time if some of her videos don’t get a lot of love. This meant that tracks from his album of 2010 “Pink Friday” are played a lot lately.

With the resurgence of his classics, Nicky has allowed himself to reflect on “Girls Fall Like Dominoes” made with Beyonce. She had ended up with the dean with whom she had no connection. She writes : “When I wrote GFLD, I had nothing but an imagination and said, ‘I’m in Paris with mom Beyoncé.’ I had never met or spoken to her. I had never worked with her”.

She expresses that trusting her visions is enough to achieve them. “While finishing my third album The Pinkprint, she invited me to play with her for the very first time in Paris”.