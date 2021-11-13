“NICO CAN BE THERE WITH AC MILAN, I EXPLAIN”

Nicolas Gonzalez finally negative for Coronavirus is the news of the day. At this point it will be interesting to understand how long the Argentine will need to recover: FirenzeViola.it he talked about it exclusive with Dr. Marcello Manzuoli, sports doctor who for ten years (from 1992 to 2002) worked in Fiorentina.

Doctor, from an athlete (whose immune response is, therefore, better than normal) doubly vaccinated like Gonzalez, it is more difficult to expect an ordeal lasting almost three weeks. How unfortunate was the striker?

“I really don’t think your case is part of exceptional events: it’s normal. In fact, I remember that vaccination does not imply non-contagion if you are in contact with infected people and perhaps do not respect certain precautions “.

There is no doubt about this …

“Moreover, I have examples of colleagues who had even taken the third dose but who were still infected. Without showing the slightest symptom, I emphasize this. I repeat, there is nothing anomalous, and the passage of twenty days between contagion and negativization it can be there “.

Now the player will only think about recovery: what are the steps he will have to follow?

“Undoubtedly there are mandatory medical checks to be carried out to restore sporting activity. Then it is clear that, to regain the previous condition, one week will not be enough “.

Training at home, that is, what Gonzalez has done so far, is not in the least comparable to the sessions at Campinis, right?

“Yes, for anyone. I would not talk about specific cases, but there have been many players in Serie A who, after a week from the negativization, have not even been called up. Therefore it is not automatic that negativization means full recovery. That said, there is no rule in medicine “.

What are you referring to?

“The fact that the virulence of infections must also be considered. Which is related to the characteristics of the virus, as we know there are several variants. In short, someone recovers earlier and someone else later: the immune response changes for everyone “.

In light of what you have just said, can the fans hope that Gonzalez will play for at least a few minutes against Milan?

“Of course, they can hope so, even if the physical condition will most likely not be optimal.”