Nicola and Maran in early warning

Thiago Motta will again lead Spezia in the match against Hellas Verona on 6 January on the first day of the second round of the Serie A championship. The Ligurians finished with 16 points, seventeenth place, at the halfway point. The former Genoa coach seemed destined to leave, but the draw against Empoli (1-1) and the victory at Maradona against Napoli (1-0) convinced the Ligurian club to keep him at the helm of the first team. A direct conversation with the head of the sports sector Riccardo Pecini, in fact, has changed the cards on the table. The streets of the former midfielder and La Spezia seemed destined to separate, but the Ligurian club did not exonerate the coach due to a release clause which provided for compensation of 400 thousand euros in case of removal before the end of the first round.

La Spezia asks Thiago Motta for continuity: here is who could replace him

From tomorrow, Thiago Motta and the team will return to work at the Follo sports center to prepare for the match against Igor Tudor’s Scaligeri. Thiago Motta and La Spezia, therefore, continue together while, in the meantime, lhe Platek family, owner since last February, is far away in the United States. Before returning to training, a confrontation between the coach and the team is expected. There are still some aspects of the management of the dressing room, analyzed today together with Pecini himself, which do not completely convince the owners. Some important elements, such as Verde and Sala, recently out of the squad for technical choice, do not perform at their best in the new roles that have been sewn on him by Motta, while a young talent like Antiste suffers from intermittent use. Motta is also asked for tactical continuity, even before the results, after passing this season from 3-4-3 to 4-3-3, then 4-2-3-1 and finally 3-5-2. Situation that remains fluid in any case. La Spezia keeps the names of Rolando Maran and Davide Nicola warm if in the next few days there is not the desired change of pace.