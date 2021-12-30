Sports

Nicola and Maran in early warning

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Thiago Motta will again lead Spezia in the match against Hellas Verona on 6 January on the first day of the second round of the Serie A championship. The Ligurians finished with 16 points, seventeenth place, at the halfway point. The former Genoa coach seemed destined to leave, but the draw against Empoli (1-1) and the victory at Maradona against Napoli (1-0) convinced the Ligurian club to keep him at the helm of the first team. A direct conversation with the head of the sports sector Riccardo Pecini, in fact, has changed the cards on the table. The streets of the former midfielder and La Spezia seemed destined to separate, but the Ligurian club did not exonerate the coach due to a release clause which provided for compensation of 400 thousand euros in case of removal before the end of the first round.

La Spezia asks Thiago Motta for continuity: here is who could replace him

From tomorrow, Thiago Motta and the team will return to work at the Follo sports center to prepare for the match against Igor Tudor’s Scaligeri. Thiago Motta and La Spezia, therefore, continue together while, in the meantime, lhe Platek family, owner since last February, is far away in the United States. Before returning to training, a confrontation between the coach and the team is expected. There are still some aspects of the management of the dressing room, analyzed today together with Pecini himself, which do not completely convince the owners. Some important elements, such as Verde and Sala, recently out of the squad for technical choice, do not perform at their best in the new roles that have been sewn on him by Motta, while a young talent like Antiste suffers from intermittent use. Motta is also asked for tactical continuity, even before the results, after passing this season from 3-4-3 to 4-3-3, then 4-2-3-1 and finally 3-5-2. Situation that remains fluid in any case. La Spezia keeps the names of Rolando Maran and Davide Nicola warm if in the next few days there is not the desired change of pace.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Rome, trust in Mou but reinforcements are needed. Napoli made the coup”

November 10, 2021

Pistorius, near probation: the reaction of the Steenkam family

November 9, 2021

CorSport – Roma-Milan, 4 serious mistakes by Maresca: there was a foul on Krunic before the second yellow card at … – Milan News

November 2, 2021

Sampdoria, Massimo Ferrero was arrested by the Guardia di Finanza: bankruptcy and corporate crimes

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button