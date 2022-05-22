Nicola Coughlan in the spotlight for sex scenes in third season of “Bridgerton”

Nicola Coughlan, known for her role as Penelope Featherington in the Netflix series “Bridgerton”, attracts many attentions for her leading role and the hot sex scenes that are predicted for her and the character of Colin, played by Luke Newton.

After becoming one of the most successful fictions in the history of the Netflix platform, the “Bridgerton” clan secured a third season, which will focus on the blossoming romance between the couple also known as Polin, skipping the third book of the Julia Quinn’s series that focuses on Benedict’s (played by Luke Thompson) search for love.

The Irish actress, 35, revealed to E! News that filming sex scenes and taking on the lead in the upcoming season of “Bridgerton” is a little scary.

When e! News asked if she was ready to shoot hot scenes, Coughlan joked, “I’ll have to be!”

She then added, “I knew about it (since), like, two weeks after filming the second season, so I had a lot of time to adjust,” she told People. “But then last night when they said, ‘The news is out. You can talk about it,’ I was like, ‘I don’t want to. I’m too scared.’

The Irish star also opened up about her nerves filming sex scenes in March, telling Digital Spy: “I think really, and I’m not kidding, I’m going to ask Shondaland for a special cut for the whole family. Because I think it’s the embarrassing enough to see the scenes where I’m not there like that.”

Fans have followed this story of unrequited love since the first season, but just when it seemed like the sparks were starting to fly between the two, the season two finale saw Penelope’s heart break when she heard Colin say he would never woo her. .

Released in December 2020, the series broke all Netflix records.

This particular exaggerated and pompous version of the novels set in the competitive world of London’s high society during the Regency (19th century) -created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes-, accumulated in its first 28 days on Netflix more than 625 million hours viewed and became the most viewed English-language production in the history of the platform.

A month later it was announced that the series would have a second season (a third and a fourth are already confirmed).