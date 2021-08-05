Nicola Gratteri guest of the MGFF. In the afternoon Masterclass with John Savage

The special event with the Attorney of the Republic of Catanzaro, Nicola Gratteri, at the center of today’s day of the Magna Graecia Film Festival. The magistrate will be the protagonist tonight of a public meeting on the stage of the Porto Arena, to present the documentary ‘If we told the truth’ from Giulia Minoli and Emanuela Giordano, produced by JMovie with Rai Cinema in association with Lux Vide. A meeting that lights up the stage of the festival, a hug to the city and to the whole of Italy for a real hero of legality. “A precise and important documentary – underlines the artistic director of the festival, Gianvito Casadonte – which speaks to the younger generations to reflect with them on the value of the culture of the Anti-Mafia, which is increasingly necessary and increasingly topical“. The 60-minute documentary is a journey into legality, among the voices of those who have the courage to denounce the ‘Ndrangheta.

At 6 pm at the Cloister of the San Giovanni Complex, the masterclass of an authentic icon of cinema, theAmerican actor John Savage. Protagonist of masterpieces of the history of cinema such as ‘The hunter‘by Michael Cimino,’Salvador‘by Oliver Stone, but also Hair, in the part of Claude Bukowski, The thin red line by Terrence Malick e Admissions by Melissa Painter.

During the evening at the Port, the trailer of ‘The shadow of Caravaggio‘, a new film by Michele Placido that will be presented by Federica Luna Vincenti. But also the screening of the film ‘My body will bury you ‘ from John The Word, which will be introduced by the leading actresses Margareth Madè And Rita Abela.

For the section dedicated to young emerging authors on the world scene, edited by the journalist Silvia Bizio, at the Supercinema in Catanzaro, at 9:30 pm, there will be a screening of the Palestinian feature film ‘200 meters’ from Ameen Nyafeh, which tells of two spouses separated by the wall.

At 21:00, at the Cloister of the San Giovanni Complex, as part of the section Looks of Calabria, the screening of the film ‘The inner country ‘ from Luca Calvetta, with the narrating voice of Ascanio Celestini. Presenting the film, the director himself and the anthropologist Vito Teti, whose work the film is inspired by. The second new window dedicated to beginnings in the documentary and in the cinema of reality, will present the film to follow ‘The Rossellinis‘, from Alessandro Rossellini And Lorenzo D’Amico De Carvalho, which will be presented by the directors themselves. At the age of 55 Alessandro, Roberto’s nephew, decides to meet all the members of the family to understand if they too are suffering from a disease that he defines as ‘rossellinitis’.

The Magna Graecia Film Festival Awards awarded since the beginning of the festival have risen to four. Last night the American actor John Savage and the Calabrian writer were awarded the prize Gioacchino Criaco. Savage also received a tribute from Maestro Vigliaturo, delivered by Tommaso Megna. The evening in the port arena saw part of the cast of “Hostages”, a film in competition in the Italian Prime and Second Works section, by the director Eleonora Ivone accompanied by the screenwriter, Angelo Longoni and the actors Alessandro Haber, Francesco Pannofino and Jonis Bascir. Pannofino received the first Silver Hazelnut, award presented by the Nocciola di Calabria Consortium, a new entry in the MGFF partner parterre. The LGBTQ + theme is back on stage with the trailer for “Male singular”, presented by the stand-up comedian Michela Giraud, making its big screen debut.

Particularly exciting is the moment dedicated to the memory of Nino Manfredi in the presence of his daughter, Roberta Manfredi, arrived on stage to remember the great work done in the course of her long career. The Catanzaro film festival, which has always been the stage for important social projects, showed the trailer for “Quel dolce prejudizio” from the Fondazione Città Solidale Onlus represented by the communications manager, Roberta Critelli. Taking a shot like a true champion on the red carpet, Massimo Mauro which, together with Gianni Speranza, spoke of the book “A story out of the ordinary. Lamezia-Italia ”: a tale of the attempted rebirth of a city through Speranza’s ten-year experience as first citizen.

The book by Antonio Ludovico “Once upon a time in Italy”, which served as a preview of the tribute for the centenary of the birth of Nino Manfredi with the screening of his first work “By grace received”. To introduce the vision, the daughter Roberta, who thanked the festival for having dedicated a special memory, helping to make the figure of the father known also to the new generations.

Aspromonte, the mother mountain – as the writer Gioacchino Criaco defines it, extraordinary protagonist of yesterday afternoon’s masterclass – was instead at the center of “Sguardi di Calabria”. First with the director’s spot “Benvenuti in Aspromonte” Francesco Pileggi, which offers a poetic tale for visions of the Aspromonte National Park, which has entered the world network of the Unesco Geopark. But it is in “Jacob’s dream” that the “mother mountain” comes to life, becoming an entity in the light of the works of Nik Spatari, a great Calabrian artist who passed away on August 25 last year. An artistic and human story told in the documentary by Luigi Simone Veneziano, the director on the stage of the San Giovanni together with the screenwriter, Alessia Principe, and to the writer Criaco who in the film, a fusion of real elements and fiction, tells the inspiration that moved the hands of the artist since he was a child, when following the bombings of ’43 he lost his hearing. And the absence of sounds has become light to be radiated through the nature and beauty of the Calabrian mountains, the place where he chose to live with his partner Hiske Maas, and where, between the 60s and 70s, he founded the Musaba : a laboratory museum in the heart of the Aspromonte.