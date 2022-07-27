Nicola Peltz Beckham joins the brunette club

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham are back at work after their dream honeymoon in Europe. The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham and the millionaire actress starred in one of the most spectacular weddings of the year last April. Three days of celebration, with exclusive Valentino designs, which could later be seen in detail in the photographic report published by the British edition of the magazine fashion.

Three months after the ‘yes, I do’, the couple has visited Saint-Tropez and Portofino and has spent several days aboard Nicola’s family yacht. A luxurious vacation, within the reach of very few pockets, which has served to recharge batteries and start their new married life with many projects and changes.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in their first public appearance, at the Met gala, after their wedding charles guerin

The actress has decided to start this stage with a change of look with which she has revolutionized social networks. Nicola has joined the brunette club with a new chocolate brown color that has conquered her husband, who has not been able to avoid commenting on the images published by the young woman with a “sexy baby”.

Nicola Peltz Beckham with her new chestnut color Instagram @nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Peltz Beckham has thus joined the hair trend of brown, the star tone of this season. Hailey Bieber, Elsa Pataky, Cara Delevingne or Ester Expósito are just some of the celebrities who in recent months have changed their blonde hair for a flattering brown, one of the most versatile and warm colors that instantly illuminate the hair.

Nicola has gone from her platinum blonde to a chocolate brown that makes her green eyes stand out even more. Colorist Daniel Moon has been responsible for changing the actress from Bates Motelwho is delighted with the result, since she has uploaded several photos in which she proudly shows off her new look, which also helps to enhance her tan.

Nicola Peltz Beckham with her new color that softens and rejuvenates her features Instagram @nicolaannepeltzbeckham

The daughter-in-law of the Beckhams chooses to wear her newly released chestnut with an open bang and with her hair in layers to achieve that carefree touch that she favors so much in summer. In addition, it should be noted that this color softens your features and even rejuvenates them.