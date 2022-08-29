Entertainment

Nicola Peltz has the most chic bangs

Nicholas Peltz (27) is the protagonist of a drastic and impressive change of look that left everyone speechless: she added fringe patchy and changed color And it looks fabulous!

The fringe which is fashionable. Font. fashion

Nicholas Peltz: decalogue of how to wear the fringe which is already a trend

The tendency to fringe shelled and irregular is all the rage this season. Nicholas Peltzmodel and fashionista by nature, even posted part of the makeover process on social networks showing first the new color and then the incredible fringe.

