Nicola Peltz has the most chic bangs

Nicholas Peltz (27) is the protagonist of a drastic and impressive change of look that left everyone speechless: she added fringe patchy and changed color And it looks fabulous!

The fringe which is fashionable. Font. fashion

Nicholas Peltz: decalogue of how to wear the fringe which is already a trend

The tendency to fringe shelled and irregular is all the rage this season. Nicholas Peltzmodel and fashionista by nature, even posted part of the makeover process on social networks showing first the new color and then the incredible fringe.

Celebrities like Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber and Billie Eilish subscribe to the chocolate mane combo with fringe irregular and that’s why we tell you how to wear this style as chic as it is elegant: the definitive trick to dominate this look.

This type of fringe It is light and stylizes the face without hindering the look or the contour of the face. Font. fashion

The definitive trick to show off the fringe hydration and more hydration!

The chocolate or brunette tone that looks Nicholas Peltz together with his fringe light, frayed and irregular require identical care: take extreme care of hair hydration.

This is what will make the glossy or radiant defect look like on the catwalks of haute couture brands: Fendi, Chanel, Versace, Dior and YSL who bet on the look of brown hair with fringe introducing the season.

The light layers in front of the fringeabove all, they will look fatal if they appear dry, brittle or bloomed, for which the hydration work with masks and beauty salon treatments must include the area in a special way.

The application of the mask must be done on wet and clean hair but not soaked: it dries even the fringe with a towel and just there, apply it and let it act.

If you can, let it dry naturally and if you are going to dry it with a dryer to style it, avoid the abuse of the thermal iron to control the frizz, you can use products that seal cuticles, such as nutritious oils that finish doing their job without damaging the fiber capillary. especially the fringe you will appreciate it!

If you light the fringe open and irregular like that of Nicholas Peltzyou can dry it with a soft cylindrical bristle brush, which will bring order, neatness, the irregularity will show off and again, you will have gotten rid of the damage caused by excessive heat.

You can use it with your hair loose or resort to casual hairstyles, without tensing too much so that they harmonize with the fringe playing on the forehead

What do you think of the looks of Nicholas Peltz?

Remember that all the information we give you is a guide in case you have doubts. If you’re confident and comfortable with a haircut that doesn’t follow this rule, you’ve hit the mark, no prescription!