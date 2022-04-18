Entertainment

Nicola Peltz shares a photo showing the intimacy of her married life with Brooklyn Beckham

Photo of James James8 mins ago
brooklyn beckham Y Nicholas Peltz They’ve been painting the town in tinsel with their dreamy romance for quite some time.

In the midst of it all, the actress Transformers: Age of Extinction took to her Instagram stories to upload a bunch of photos, one of her husband Brooklyn, 23, shirtless, beaming as they celebrated a week of marital bliss. She later shared another in which they are seen very affectionately sharing at a table.

