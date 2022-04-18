Nicola Peltz shares a photo showing the intimacy of her married life with Brooklyn Beckham

brooklyn beckham Y Nicholas Peltz They’ve been painting the town in tinsel with their dreamy romance for quite some time.

In the midst of it all, the actress Transformers: Age of Extinction took to her Instagram stories to upload a bunch of photos, one of her husband Brooklyn, 23, shirtless, beaming as they celebrated a week of marital bliss. She later shared another in which they are seen very affectionately sharing at a table.

The couple married in a star-studded ceremony at the estate of £76 million of his family in Florida last weekend and they seem to be delighted to be newlyweds.

The 27-year-old actress turned to her stories to upload the image of a radiant brooklynfrom 23 yearsstaring at the camera with his many tattoos and bed hair in full view.

She captioned the image: “Married life @BrooklynBeckham.”

It comes after Nicola revealed the lengths they went to for a smartphone-free wedding day.

The high-profile couple had a social media ban in the A-list affair due to their mega deal with VOGUE magazine.

They married in a beautiful ceremony at her billionaire father’s sprawling Palm Beach estate.

The Peltz Beckhams took personal photos with their Alcatel Go Flip phones that don’t have access to social media.

She wrote alongside a photo of the phones: “Our wedding phones and the only personal photos we took @brooklynpeltzbeckham.”

To ensure the social media ban was upheld, electronic lockable bags were provided to guests and staff.

They worked by placing phones in little bags that automatically locked in spaces free of phones but unlocked in spaces where social media had the green light.

The social media ban was the talk of the town before the wedding.

the presenter ross king said about Lorraine: “It will be the wedding of the year. It will be a Jewish ceremony, but bad news, no photos will be allowed. Social media is apparently a gang.”

A galaxy of stars from all walks of entertainment attended the wedding in Palm Beach.

Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay and Isabella Grutmanas well as the Spice Girls Mel B Y Mel C They were present on the couple’s big day.

david beckham gave the newlyweds a vintage electric Jaguar from $500,000 as a wedding present.

The Peltz-Beckham they asked Ukraine for donations in lieu of gifts after the ceremony.

She wrote on Instagram: “Brooklyn and I are devastated by what is happening in Ukraine and have asked CareOrg for donations in lieu of wedding gifts. Anything helps.”