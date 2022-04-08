Nicola Peltz, the beautiful millionaire who will be the daughter-in-law of David and Victoria Beckham

It is no secret to anyone that David and Victoria Beckham form one of the most stable relationships in the entire industry, since they have been married for 23 years and have created a family around their four children.

And it is that the couple has created a true empire that surrounds the football and fashion industry, which in some future will pass into the hands of their children, who have inherited the good genes of their famous parents.

The one who has given what to talk about in recent weeks is the couple’s firstborn, Brooklyn Beckham, who at 23 years of age, is ready to take the next step and reach the altar with his girlfriend.

The young people are a few days away from joining in marriage. Photo: IG / nicolaannepeltz

And it is that the heir to the Beckham empire, model and photographer has surprised with his good taste and after his failed relationship with actress Chloë Grace Moretz, love has come into his life.

It is about the relationship they have had since 2019 with the actress, influencer and model Nicola Peltz, and after going through the pandemic together, they announced their engagement on Instagram on July 11, 2020.

Despite having a long wait of two years, it will be this April 9 when the couple say yes to each other in the Peltz family’s own mansion in Florida, a property that measures 44 thousand square meters.

Within the long list of guests are some stars like Eva Longoria, Nicole Richie, Gigi Hadid and it has even been said that the Dukes of Sussex, Harry and Meghan are among those confirmed.

It is shaping up to be one of the most luxurious and anticipated weddings. Photo: IG / nicolaannepeltz

Who is Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham’s millionaire girlfriend?

The young woman has had great popularity since the beginning of her relationship with the son of the former Real Madrid footballer and the famous designer, but she herself has a long history.

And it is that the 27-year-old started a career in acting and modeling since she was nine, and is the daughter of the model Claudia Heffner and the billionaire Nelson Peltz, one of the richest businessmen and investors in the United States. .

On the big screen, he has participated in productions such as “Deck the Halls” (2006), Harold (2008) and Righteous Kill (2008), but his first leading role came in 2010 with “The Last Airbender”.

The actress comes from one of the richest families in the US. Photo: IG / nicolaannepeltz

In addition, the young woman has had the opportunity to share the screen with stars of the stature of Megan Fox, and all this talent is not to mention her kingdom that she has forged through social networks.

The influencer also has more than 2.1 million followers on her Instagram account, where she is quite active and shares some details of her romance with Brooklyn Beckham.

How much is the couple’s fortune?

What is a fact is that the couple is not only united by their good genes, talent and professionalism, but already in marriage they are going to amass a juicy fortune from their respective parents.

The marriage will amass a great fortune for both of them. Photo: IG / nicolaannepeltz

And it is that on the blonde’s side, her father has a heritage of one thousand 600 million dollars, while Beckham will inherit no less than 599 million euros, for which both families decided to sign a marriage agreement.

Although a real scandal has been generated around the document, the agreement was previously analyzed by both families, to safeguard their respective fortunes.

That is why the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham had to sign an agreement document of three million pounds with Nicola, a figure that has been agreed by both families.

The two families agreed to the premarital document. Photo: IG / nicolaannepeltz

