Nicola Peltz wore a pink Barbie dress with sparkly heeled sandals

Nicholas Peltz Y brooklyn beckham wore matching outfits to celebrate the launch of a new milkshake at Wendy’s in Los Angeles. As we have seen in the combinations of the kardashian sisters in recent weeks, the american model also has vintage jewelry in her wardrobe, this bubblegum pink ruffled dress that she wore with high-heeled sandals with shiny details is proof of this.

It’s about a Versace design worn by Madonna during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2006. With more than fifteen years of difference and a silhouette taken from the decade that has obsessed the world of fashion, both highlighted the garment with shiny silver jewelry, only that the queen of pop wore more imposing necklaces and bracelets, after all, she was dressed for a formal event. However, it is demonstrated validity of garments like thistoday especially highlighted due to the relevance that the pink trend on social networks.

Pink dresses continue to be a trend in 2022.Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Where have we seen the trend of wearing pink dresses with heeled sandals?

Mini dress with gloves by Rokh, Spring-Summer 2022. Rokh/Grounway. Fuchsia pink dress with bubblegum pink accessories by Carolina Herrera. Carolina Herrera/Gorunway. Patou includes pink designs in mini format in Spring-Summer 2023 Patou/Gorunway.

Because it is a wardrobe staple, each season there is inspiration to wear this elegant pair. In Spring-Summer 2022, roch bet on a strapless minidress and make the look more elegant with opera gloves. In Pre-Fall 2022, Carolina Herrera in turn plays with the union of different shades of pink and slingback heels, while patou rescues the geometric silhouette of a classic dress with peep toe sandals.