Nicola Peltz’s wedding dress: She marries Brooklyn Beckham in an elegant Valentino gown with a long veil – Up News Info

The long-awaited moment has finally arrived: the wedding of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham! Nicola’s dress by Valentino was absolutely stunning.

Nicholas Peltz looked stunning on her wedding day in this gorgeous Valentino dress. The 27-year-old has officially gotten married Brooklyn Beckham, 23, after a two-year engagement. For the big day, Nicola looked breathtaking in her bespoke wedding dress by Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli and was just one of many looks she wore throughout the day.

The long white dress appeared to have a keyhole cut in the back and was draped with an elegant veil decorated with floral embroidery or appliqués. Although the first photos of the dress are not very clear, the dress also seems to have long and possibly gloved sleeves – certainly in current fashion. Her bridesmaids, dressed in navy blue dresses, could be seen standing alongside her – including her pregnant sister Brittany Peltz30.

The wedding took place at Nicola’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday, April 8. The guest list was filled with A-list celebrities, including Brooklyn’s famous parents, David and Victoria Beckhamsure.

Other guests present included Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richieand Gordon Ramsay, just to name a few. Nicola explained how she chose her looks for her wedding day with CR Fashion Booksaying, “We’ve been to Rome twice, watching everyone in the studio, they’re so talented. »

She continued: “The first time I went to Rome, I brought my mother and my brother Bradwho is actually my best man, and then Leslie Fremar who is one of my best friends all over the world. It really is a beautiful thing to be a part of, and it’s very exciting.

Nicola and Brooklyn started dating in 2019 and the couple officially got engaged in January 2020, just two months after they were first linked. Before dating, Nicola dated gigi and by Bella Hadid brother, Anwarwhile Brooklyn was dating Chloe Moretz For four years.