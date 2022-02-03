Nicola Pietrangeli: “Sinner and Berrettini top five at the end of the year. Nadal? He’s not the strongest”

Nicola Pietrangeliin the aftermath of Australian Openhas raised their voices to comment on the hottest topics the tournament has left, including the feat of Rafael Nadal and the constant growth of Matteo Berrettini And Jannik Sinnernow absolute protagonists of the world tennis scene. “Berrettini was exceptional in Australia – the former Roland Garros champion reflected –: having surpassed my result of over 60 years ago gives credit to him and to me, it makes us understand how difficult it is to reach the final stages of events of such prestige. What strikes me most about Matteo is his mentality, but beware of who comes behind. I’m talking about Sinner, who, unlike Berrettini, does not depend excessively on his serve and can hurt with any blow. In my opinion, Jannik has more qualities to be able to win a Grand Slam, but I hazard a prediction: both will be in the top five by the end of 2022“.

So we can dream of the enterprise in Davis Cup? Pietrangeli replied like this: “I don’t like the current format at all. Beyond that, we are inferior only to Russia and I think if we could find a stronger doubles pair, we could really do it. “

After the Australian Open, however, we cannot fail to talk about Rafael Nadalwhich, thanks to the win over Daniil Medvedevsecured his 21st Major title. “The final was sensational – said the blue legend – and I thought I was seeing a Sylvester Stallone movie. Nadal reminded me of Rocky who manages to win, despite the difficulties and strengths of his younger rival, it really worked a miracle. Medvedev didn’t deserve to lose at all, but he really put a lot of heart into it and deserved the trophy. GOAT? He is not Nadal in my opinion, but in general I have little belief in the speech of the best of all time. We cannot compare what these champions do with what we did, as we had much inferior equipment at our disposal in terms of technology. They have Ferraris at their disposal, while we, in comparison, could not have more than a Lancia. “

Finally, a comment on the residency in Montecarlo of Sinner, Berrettini and many other athletes, a choice often criticized by most nationally: “Enough of these envious and frustrated speeches. If an athlete, in 2022, has the possibility, without violating the law, to choose where to live, what’s the problem? I too live in Monte Carlo. By the way, we would have to open a good speech on the Italian tax situation, instead everyone is always thinking of something else“.