Nicola Pletz premieres the hair color that will be the most wanted of autumn | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The model “went back to her roots” and switched from the blonde club to the brunette club.

With the return to “real life”, after the quarantine due to the pandemic, fashion and styling experts predicted that the next hair trend would be the search to return to natural tones, such as brown, and show off long and healthy hair. . As a result of this, more and more women are giving up the idea of ​​constant bleaching and processed blondes to show off their natural hair.

Who joined this trend, and left behind his place in the club of blondes is Nicola Pletz. The model and wife of brooklyn beckhamwho in his most recent Instagram post showed that the trend of going back to your natural hair is back.

The also actress premiered this new look through her social networks, adding the legend “back to my roots”, and showing that brown hair is not only fashionable but that it is more than perfect, as it highlights the color even more. green in his eyes. As expected, the model received a shower of praise and applause for this change, beginning with the message of her husband, who was stunned by the images and only wrote: “Wow”.

The makeover was a job by himself Daniel Moonrenowned colorist from Los Angeles who has also worked with the hair of other great stars, such as Kristen Stewart. According to experts in fashion and beauty, the color that will reign during the next Autumn season will be brown in its different variants.

The tone that Nicola boasts right now is more of a dark chocolate, perfect for pale skin, as it helps to highlight the color in the eyes even more, however, another of the brown tones that is expected to be seen as the most requested in beauty salons is the honeyburnette, a color that combines honey blonde with chocolate tones, and which can be a good transition from blonde to brown without such a radical change.