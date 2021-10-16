Nicolas Cage, 5 movies to watch in streaming on Amazon Prime Video

After seeing all of Nicolas Cage’s films on Netflix, today we dive into the catalog of Amazon Prime Video to discover the best five films available on the platform.

We anticipate that Nicolas Cage’s Prime Video catalog of films includes a huge amount of them, the titles are too many to be listed in a single article so we will limit ourselves to mentioning the most fundamental:

The Family Man : drama of 2020 directed by Brett Ratner, is the story of a man who is given the opportunity to live for one day the life he would have had if thirteen years earlier he had made a fundamental different decision.

: drama of 2020 directed by Brett Ratner, is the story of a man who is given the opportunity to live for one day the life he would have had if thirteen years earlier he had made a fundamental different decision. Snowden : The true story of Edward Snowden, a former CIA employee computer technician responsible for disclosing secret government information on intelligence programs, including wiretapping. Directed by Oliver Stone and starring Nicolas Cage in a fringe but pivotal role, the film is based on the books The Snowden Files by Luke Harding and Time of the Octopus by Anatoly Kucherena and includes a cameo of the real Edward Snowden as himself in the final scenes.

: The true story of Edward Snowden, a former CIA employee computer technician responsible for disclosing secret government information on intelligence programs, including wiretapping. Directed by Oliver Stone and starring Nicolas Cage in a fringe but pivotal role, the film is based on the books The Snowden Files by Luke Harding and Time of the Octopus by Anatoly Kucherena and in the final scenes. Bad Lieutenant – Last Call New Orleans : directed by the legendary Werner Herzog and starring Cage and Eva Mendes, is a remake of the seminal The bad lieutenant by Abel Ferrara.

: directed by the legendary Werner Herzog and starring Cage and Eva Mendes, is a remake of the seminal The bad lieutenant by Abel Ferrara. Windtalkers : war-movie directed by John Who with Cage in the role of the protagonist: need to add more?

: war-movie directed by John Who with Cage in the role of the protagonist: need to add more? Lord of War: one of Nicolas Cage’s most famous and acclaimed films, directed by the brilliant sci-fi director Andrew Niccol and centered on an arms dealer; it was officially approved by Amnesty International for highlighting the black market that lives in the shadow of the international arms industry.

