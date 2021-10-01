News

Nicolas Cage, 5 things you don’t know about Hollywood’s craziest actor

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Recently Oscar winner Nicolas Cage explained why he continues to play absurd roles. The actor it does not show only on the screen: a few days ago, in fact, Nicolas Cage was kicked out of a restaurant in Las Vegas because he was drunk.

Today we tell you 5 curiosities you probably didn’t know about him.

  • He was married to Elvis Presley’s daughter

His love life was certainly very eventful. Married 4 times, he divorced 3 of his wives, and the second seems to be the daughter of the famous singer Elvis Presley: Lisa Marie. Certainly the union was not very lucky. The two in fact separated after just a month and a half from the wedding, which took place in 2002, and then officially divorced in 2004.

  • It is part of the Coppola family

Exactly. His true name is Nicolas Kim Coppola, and is the nephew of the famous Francis Ford and cousin of the famous Sofia. Nicolas had decided to change his surname very early, adopting that of the musician John Cage he was a fan of. The actor, in fact, did not want it to be thought that he had received favoritism, and he wanted to make it into the industry on his own strength.

Loading...
Advertisements
  • He is one of the biggest spenders in Hollywood

Spending what you have is a sacrosanct right, and Nicolas Cage took it all, earning the fame of one of Hollywood’s biggest spenders. According to what we know over time, Cage has bought about 22 luxury cars, some castles in Europe and as many as 15 houses around the world. At some point he even bought 2 islands in the Bahamas! However, he found himself selling many of these properties due to economic problems. But not just personal pleasures: Cage is also one of the most generous when it comes to charity!

  • He should have taken on the role of Superman!

It is a project from the nineties, which he saw as director Tim Burton and Cage as Superman. The script went through a difficult path, and while the actor was ready to take on the role of the DC hero, the project gradually fell into oblivion. A pity: did you know that there are also test screenings with Nicolas Cage dressed as Superman?

  • And speaking of superheroes …

In Kick-Ass, the actor admitted that he modeled his speech on that of another superhero. This is the Adam West’s Batman, whose vocal attitude Cage has experienced since the first time he put on the costume, immediately making the director of the film happy.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

772
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
631
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
588
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
585
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
584
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
583
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
576
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
567
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
565
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top