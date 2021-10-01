Nicolas Cage, 5 things you don’t know about Hollywood’s craziest actor

Recently Oscar winner Nicolas Cage explained why he continues to play absurd roles. The actor it does not show only on the screen: a few days ago, in fact, Nicolas Cage was kicked out of a restaurant in Las Vegas because he was drunk.

Today we tell you 5 curiosities you probably didn’t know about him.

He was married to Elvis Presley’s daughter

His love life was certainly very eventful. Married 4 times, he divorced 3 of his wives, and the second seems to be the daughter of the famous singer Elvis Presley: Lisa Marie. Certainly the union was not very lucky. The two in fact separated after just a month and a half from the wedding, which took place in 2002, and then officially divorced in 2004.

It is part of the Coppola family

Exactly. His true name is Nicolas Kim Coppola, and is the nephew of the famous Francis Ford and cousin of the famous Sofia. Nicolas had decided to change his surname very early, adopting that of the musician John Cage he was a fan of. The actor, in fact, did not want it to be thought that he had received favoritism, and he wanted to make it into the industry on his own strength.

Loading... Advertisements

He is one of the biggest spenders in Hollywood

Spending what you have is a sacrosanct right, and Nicolas Cage took it all, earning the fame of one of Hollywood’s biggest spenders. According to what we know over time, Cage has bought about 22 luxury cars, some castles in Europe and as many as 15 houses around the world. At some point he even bought 2 islands in the Bahamas! However, he found himself selling many of these properties due to economic problems. But not just personal pleasures: Cage is also one of the most generous when it comes to charity!

He should have taken on the role of Superman!

It is a project from the nineties, which he saw as director Tim Burton and Cage as Superman. The script went through a difficult path, and while the actor was ready to take on the role of the DC hero, the project gradually fell into oblivion. A pity: did you know that there are also test screenings with Nicolas Cage dressed as Superman?

And speaking of superheroes …

In Kick-Ass, the actor admitted that he modeled his speech on that of another superhero. This is the Adam West’s Batman, whose vocal attitude Cage has experienced since the first time he put on the costume, immediately making the director of the film happy.