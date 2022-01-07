Nicolas Cage, 58 and third child on the way

A special gift. On his day 58th birthday, Nicolas Cage has announced that he is expecting his third child, the first together with Riko Shibata. Or rather, to reveal it was the spokesman for the American actor who confirmed the indiscretion and told the joy of the parents: «I really am euphoric, can’t wait to welcome the baby, “said a People, without adding other information.

To date, in fact, neither the sex of the unborn child nor the period in which childbirth is expected. For sure, though, the good news crown the love between Nicolas and Riko, which blossomed in January 2020 and continued despite the difficulties associated with the pandemic: according to the reconstruction of the gossip, the two met a Shinga, in Japan, thanks to some common friends, then they went without seeing each other for good six months.

Covid, however, has not blocked the love story. Indeed, the star claimed to have sent to the partner the engagement ring by courier and to have made the marriage proposal via Face Time. Wedding that went on stage in February 2021, in great secrecy: “We are happy together»Declared Cage five months later, on the film’s red carpet Pig, where did the official debut with the new wife.

The fifth, to be precise. From 1995 to 2000 he was married to his colleague Patricia Arquette; in 2002 he got married with Lisa Marie Presley but the union lasted only half a month; in 2004 he said yes to Alice Kim, with whom he had a son, Kal-El (16), and with which he is currently in excellent relationships despite the fact that the relationship ended in 2016. Finally, in 2019, other lightning weddings with Erika Koike.

The wedding was celebrated in Las Vegas and Cage asked for cancellation after just four days. In the private story of the Californian actor there is also another son, Weston, the eldest, born in 1990 from the relationship with the model Christina Fulton and who made him a grandfather in 2014. By Riko Shibata, on the other hand, very little is known: for her this is her first child at 27, four younger than Weston.

AND thirty-one, therefore, less than Nicolas. But the age difference, for the two lovebirds, it doesn’t seem to be a problem at all.