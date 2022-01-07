Nicolas Cage: A horse named Rain Man tried to kill him on set

Nicolas Cage recounted that a horse named Rain Man tried to kill him on the set of the new movie he starred in.

Nicolas Cage was one of the protagonists of the Actors Roundtable organized annually by The Hollywood Reporter and delighted viewers with a pearl. In the presence of Andrew Garfield, Peter Dinklage, Simon Rex and Jonathan Majors, Cage recounted: “The horse I worked with in Butcher’s Crossing tried to kill me. We shot in Montana and the horse was called Rain Man.”.

Nicolas Cage continued to joke about his relationship with animals along with Jonathan Majors and said: “I was in Blackfoot Country. Rain Man kept trying to knock me down and tried to hit my head against the low ceiling. I’ve always been nice to him but he just didn’t want to know! I’ve always had good experiences with animals but he wanted to kill me! “.

Speaking of Butcher’s Crossing, however, Nicolas Cage said: “I’m so glad I survived that movie. The director’s name was Gabe Polsky. At the end of the shoot, I said, ‘Gabe, I’m not going to ride a horse again. That’s it. That was my last take and you would have Had to use a stunt. You nearly killed me on my last day of shooting. How can you tell? I have post-traumatic stress disorder from Rain Man. “.

Nicolas Cage: “I begged my uncle Francis Ford Coppola to let me play in The Godfather – Part Three”

Finally, the actor also recalled the time in which he asked his uncle Francis Ford Coppola on his knees to give him the role of Vincent Corleone in The Godfather – Part III, a character who would later be played by Andy Garcia.