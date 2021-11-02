News

Nicolas Cage after the Italian’s two of spades is reconsoled with the German

Nicolas Cage tried them all to make people forget his important relationships, but he also forgot to pay some small bills…

Nicolas Cage, aka Nicolas Kim Coppola, was born in Long Beach in 1964. Grandson of the most famous Francis Ford Coppola, award-winning director (his trilogy de The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, The Great Gatsby and many others), he soon changed his surname to try to gain fame of his own and not mediated by being “grandson of”.

Nicolas Cage and Francis Ford Coppola (GettyImages)

A tireless interpreter

His first important role as an actor, however, he gets it in a film directed by his uncle, Rusty the savage of 1983.

His career took off, and he became one of the youngest actors to win an Oscar in 1995 for Away from Las Vegas by Mike Figgis. The actor, however, has not only made inroads among the judges of the Academy, but also among those of the Razzie Awards. In fact, he will be nominated for worst actor five times.

Practically since then he has never stopped, one film after another until it is made four in one year. Tireless.

But what are the reasons for this strenuous self-denial to work? Soon said, money.

A recent image of the actor
A recent image of the actor (GettyImages)

The shopping sprees

The well-informed say that our actor has squandered much of his $ 150 million fortune on not too careful purchases.

It is said that he has a passion for houses: a $ 25 million estate in California, a $ 15 million estate in Rhode Island and a $ 15 million estate in Las Vegas. Not knowing where to lean when he goes skiing he took a small house in Aspen, Colorado, and, for swimming, a residence in Venice Beach still in California.

Among his passions there is also ancient history and to satisfy it he also took a tarbosaurus skull, close relative of the tyrannosaurus, seven million years old, to be kept in the living room. Too bad it was stolen ..

Big fan of comics, his is also the first issue of Superman, which cost $ 150,000.

The Tax American, however, has started to complicate his life, it is said he owes 96 million dollars in taxes.

Cage and his Porsche
Cage and his Porsche (Instagram)

In light of all this, our Ferrari blacklisted him. The Maranello house requires customers in line with its status and excludes people who, in its sole discretion, are not up to the Red. In addition to Cage in this list would appear Justin Bieber, the rapper Tyga, Kim Kardashian and other characters of evident sobriety.

Not bad for our Cage, who consoled himself with one Collectible Porsche Carrera GT.

Will he have the money to pay for it?

