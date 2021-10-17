News

Nicolas Cage, all the films of the actor available on Netflix!

Posted on
Let’s go back to our usual ones guides for the Netflix catalog, the popular on-demand streaming service in which it is very easy to get lost in search of the perfect movie for the evening: today, specifically, we will talk about Nicolas Cage.

The actor is a really strong presence in the catalog currently available to subscribers, with several more or less well-known films: let’s start from The hunter of women, a 2013 thriller based on the life of serial killer Robert Hansen who in the 1980s operated in Alaska kidnapping, torturing and killing about twenty women.

Continuing we find also Seeking Justice and the fictionentific Next, with Jessica Biel and Julienne Moore, while inevitable it is catastrophic thriller Signals from the future, which over the years has been able to conquer a solid fan base. And speaking of fan-base: the Netflix catalog also offers some of the most acclaimed films with Nicolas Cage, such as The orchid thief And 8mm: red light crime, while cinecomic lovers will find available Spider-Man: A new universe, in which ours offered the voice to the character of Spider-Man Noir in the original version of the Oscar-winning film.

Finally, if you are passionate about knights and crusades, you will also find The Last of the Templars, horror fantasy of 2011, waiting for you. For other insights, here is also the review of Next.

