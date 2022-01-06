Nicolas Cage and the hilarious story from the set of the western movie: “A horse wanted to kill me”

Nicolas Cage believed that a horse named Rain Man wanted to kill him on the set of his new western movie!

The annual round table organized by The Hollywood Reporter this year is filled with fascinating anecdotes from some of Hollywood’s best actors, including Nicolas Cage, Andrew Garfield, Simon Rex, Jonathan Majors and Peter Dinklage. One of these anecdotes was told by Nicolas Cage, who he said he worked together with a particularly moody horse named Rain Man on the set of his next western movie, Butcher’s Crossing.

The hilarious story popped up when Majors (The Harder They Fall) and Nicolas Cage (Pig) told about their experiences with animals working on movie sets. “At least you had a nice horse”, Cage told Majors, who obviously worked with horses for the Netflix western movie. “My horse for Butcher’s Crossing, called Rain Man, wanted to kill me. He kept trying to knock me down and trying to hit my head against the roofs. I would go down and try to be nice to him, but he would head butt me. It wasn’t fun. I’ve always had good experiences with animals. I always have good experiences with horses, but Rain Man wanted to kill me“.

I am happy to have finished that film and to have made it out alive. During the last scene I said to the director “I will never get on a horse again”. Even during the last take Rain Man tried to throw me off the saddle. It nearly killed me on my last shot. I have post-traumatic stress disorder from Rain Man.

Cage, also during the round table with the other actors, revealed that he had asked his uncle Francis Ford Coppola to hire him in The Godfather part III, for the role of Vincent Corleone, a role that ultimately went to Andy Garcia.

