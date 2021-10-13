Nicolas Cage and the true story of the saga that inspired the film

MILAN – The most important event in the history of humanity is taking place. Suddenly, the biblical episode of the Rapture of the Church hits the Earth. Millions of people disappear without a trace. All that remains are their clothing and possessions; in an instant, terror and general chaos spread all over the world: disappearances are the cause of unmanned cars crashing and burning, planes crash, while traffic jams, riots and looting invade cities. In an instant the entire planet falls into darkness, without anyone being able to offer their help or find solutions. Ray Steele (Nicolas Cage), aircraft pilot starring in Left Behind (found on CHILI), he struggles to stay calm in order to save the lives of the passengers left aboard his plane, as the world below is no longer able to help his crew and secure the others. people.

After exhausting all resources, flight personnel are scarce, panic increases on board, and Ray must fly the craft with the help of a GWN reporter, Cameron “Buck” Williams (Chad Michael Murray), who takes the place of the co-pilot in view of the crisis. Williams, trapped about 30,000 meters high on a plane full of terrified passengers, cannot find any explanation for the incomprehensible story. On Earth, Ray’s daughter, Chloe Steele (Cassi Thomson), has a hard time searching for her brother and mother, both of whom were missing during the event. Wriggling through chaos, Chloe makes her way through a world of terror and despair. Remake of Before the Apocalypse, the film gave birth to a new franchise based on the giant of international literature, The excluded, book series written by Larry B. Jenkins and Tim LaHaye, Left Behind is written by Paul Lalonde and John Patus and directed by Vic Armstrong.

Published in 32 languages, the 56 books comprising the literary saga have sold over 65 million copies worldwide. The 2014 film therefore takes up the fantastic-apocalyptic series based on the biblical prophecies of John, Ezekiel and Daniel and adapts them to the contemporary world. In fact, the film does not represent a cinematic repetition of past Biblical events. Rather, it is an unlikely interpretation of an apocalyptic prophecy. The film, instead of resorting to the past, makes us reflect on a possible darker future. Left Behind focuses on the Rapture as a stimulus for the drama, an adaptation of the editorial series, in which the epic story of Armagheddon is fictionalized, with political interweaving, world conflicts and a wide range of characters that evolve within the tale . A story in which at the center there are the real human dynamics between the characters who, despite having suffered serious damage, must be able to survive and help each other.

“I mean, God is responsible, isn’t he? Couldn’t he stop the Great Flood if he wanted to? “. The question, raised at the beginning of the film by Chloe, forms the core of this remake. It is not just a matter of the universal crisis, but a reflection on God, on His existence, and on the nature of the world around us. It is an approach to the narrative on the Rapture of the Church and the Post-Rapture, already outlined in the novels of the series and in the previous films, in which the world has been made a relevant factor to the present and future audiences. Such a success that led to the creation of a spin-off, Vanished – Left Behind: Next Generation, released in 2016, and the construction of a considerable number of films based on the literary saga.