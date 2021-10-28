Nicolas Cage, another Hollywood star who falls into disrepair: he lost everything

Nicolas Cage, a talented Hollywood actor, squandered a fortune of $ 150 million. Today he is experiencing the toughest role of his career.

The name of Nicolas Cage brings to mind some of the best known Hollywood movies, from Ghost Rider to Lord of War, from Face Off / Two Faces of a Murderer to Willy’s Wonderland. An international success for an actor with an indisputable talent that led him to accumulate a heritage of 150 million dollars. Yet stardom and success weren’t enough to hold back the compulsive consumerism from which he suffers and which has brought him to the pavement several times. The last event that saw him as a negative protagonist would seem to refer to last September 20. The actor walked into a Las Vegas restaurant barefoot, dressed in an eccentric way and to the request to leave the room he reacted by starting a discussion with the employee.

The companions in misfortune of Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage mistaken for a bum, removed from shops and clubs, is an image that we never thought could happen in reality. Yet, there are many Hollywood stars who, despite fame and money, can’t manage to consciously manage their own lives and they end up in ruins. A second actor who has risked an economic meltdown is Robert De Niro. In fact, during the pandemic, it had to close its restaurants, losing about 5 million dollars. Welcome back to us mere mortals, it could be argued. Let’s add the singer to the list of Hollywood stars in financial difficulty Ryan of the Blue Lee. Unable to pay a $ 1,600 fine, he risked jail time. On social media he vented by claiming to be broke due to the pandemic and asked not to be laughed at for this reason.

The list goes on, other stars in crisis

The list continues with Pamela Anderson, actress who filed for bankruptcy in 2012 after losing an $ 8 million mansion. Financial statements in the red also for 50 Cent, American rapper and songwriter Mary J. Blige, guilty of bad investments. Courtney Love and Burt Reynolds are two other stars who have squandered a fortune, in a different way but with one consequence, empty pockets. Wesley Snipes, actor of the nineties declared bankruptcy and ended up in jail while Kim Basinger, last star on the long list, she too ended up in bankruptcy for a wrong real estate investment.