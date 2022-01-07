Nicolas Cage asked for a role in The Godfather Part 3

No.icolas Cage in The Godfather 3? Something that could have happened. The actor told the curious anecdote during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. In fact, it seems that Cage asked his uncle Francis Ford Coppola in the 90s, director of the third part of the Godfather, to have a role in his new film.

Nicolas Cage recounts how he asked his uncle for a role in the film

When asked which movie he would like to play in, Nicolas Cage he said: “My uncle [Coppola] he was doing The Godfather III, and I said, ‘I really think I should be in your movie, Uncle. I really think it would be a good idea if you chose me. I think I could play this part. ‘ But he was monitoring Andy Garcia and I said to him, ‘But I see myself more as James Caan’s son and he’s playing Sonny’s son. He’s not playing Michael’s son, he’s playing Sonny’s son. I just feel more James Caan than he is. ‘ In the end, however, nothing came of it, a real shame, really. I think that’s the movie I most wanted to be in and in the end, I didn’t act. “

The Godfather – Part III (The Godfather: Part III) is a 1990 film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, and starring Al Pacino, the third and final part of the trilogy on the Corleone family started in 1972. In this last chapter we find all the actors of the first two films , as well as newcomers Andy García (Vincent Mancini) and Sofia Coppola (Mary Corleone), with the exception of Robert Duvall (Tom Hagen). As a replacement, director Coppola purposely invented the character of BJ Harrison, played by George Hamilton. The premiere was held in New York on December 20, 1990, while the film was released in the USA the following day in around 1900 screens. He arrived in Italy on March 8, 1991.