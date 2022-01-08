Nicolas Cage becomes a dad, for the third time

On his 58th birthday, Nicolas Cage learned that his wife Riko Shibata is expecting a baby. The couple is over the moon. The actor already has two grown children.

Nicolas Cage, who is once again experiencing a peak in popularity due to his original and right film choices, received, on his 58th birthday, some wonderful news: he will soon be a dad.

The good news comes from People magazine, which writes: “Parents-to-be are euphoric.” To make a parent again Cage and his wife Riko Shibata, just 27 years old and also an actress. The couple got married in February last year in a small private ceremony in Las Vegas. The first red carpet of the newlyweds dates back to the preview of Pig. The two met in Japan in 2020 and soon got engaged on FaceTime due to the pandemic.

Cage it is neither her first marriage experience nor her first child. The actor was married to the actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001. In August 2002 he got married with Lisa Marie Presley, to divorce her the following month. So it was the turn of Alice Kim, with which Nicolas he was married from 2004 to 2016. Finally the actor went to the altar with the make-up artist Erika Koike in 2019, but asked for cancellation after just four days.

Nicolas Cage he has two sons: Kal-El, born in 2005, and the 28-year-old Weston Coppola Cage, got from the ex Christina Fulton. We can only do our best wishes to Nick and lady.