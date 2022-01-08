Nicolas Cage biography: who he is, age, height, weight, children, wife, Instagram and private life

Nicolas Cage, pseudonym of Nicolas Kim Coppola, is an American actor and film producer, born in Long Beach on January 7, 1964, is tall one meter and eighty three centimeters, weight unavailable and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Of Italian origins on his father’s side, German and Polish on his mother’s side.

There are several films in which he took part from the beginning of his career as, to name a few: Me, God and Bin Laden (Army of One), Vendetta – A love story (Vengeance: A Love Story), Inconceivable, 2030 – Escape to the future (The Humanity Bureau), Mom and Dad, Looking Glass – Beyond the mirror, 211 – Robbery in progress (211), Mandy, Parallel Lives (Between Worlds), A Score to Settle, Running with the Devil, Running with the Devil, Il colore come from space (Color Out of Space), Primal – Animal Instinct (Primal), Grand Isle, Kill Chain – Kill Chain, Prisoners of the Ghostland, Jiu Jitsu, Willy’s Wonderland, Pig: Rob’s Plan (Pig ), Best of Times, directed by Don Mischer, Industrial Symphony No. 1: The Dream of the Brokenhearted, and many others.

In the private life had several relationships:

On December 26, 1990 it becomes Weston Cage’s father , born of a relationship with the model Christina Fulton .

From 1995 to 2000 he was married to Patricia Arquette.

In 2002 she got married with Lisa Marie Presley, but the two broke up after a month and a half of marriage, only to divorce in 2004.

In 2004 he got married with Alice Kim, from whom he got his own second son, Kal-el (2005). The marriage ends in 2016.

In 2019 get married with Erika Koike, however, asking for the wedding to be canceled just four days later.

On February 16, 2021, she gets married with Riko Shibata.

