Nicolas Cage changes his look for the western movie [FOTO]

The first photo of Butcher’s Crossing, the new western film by Gabe Polsky, stars the new look of Nicolas Cage

The first photo resulting from Butcher’s Crossing, the new western film by Gabe Polsky (on his debut as the director of a fictional feature film), he shows us the new look of Nicolas Cage. To play the character of Miller, a buffalo hunter, the actor is himself shaved to scratch his hair and grew a beard. This radical change, together with the stage clothes, give him a more wild look, certainly in line with the character he was called to play.

As we learn from Deadline, the events narrated by Butcher’s Crossing take place around 1870 and feature a young student who, after being expelled from Harvard, chooses to join the band of bison hunters led by Miller (played by Nicolas Cage). The title refers to a small town in Kansas, which will serve as the theater for the first meeting between the characters of the young student and the hunter. Filming for the film is currently ongoing in the state of Montana.

Nicolas Cage, known to the general public mainly for his habit of acting over the top, is an extremely prolific actor. In 1996 he won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Away from Las Vegas; also in the 90s, he starred for David Lynch in Wild Heart and for John Woo in Face / Off – Two faces of a killer. For Cage, the first decade of the new millennium was a period marked by questionable career choices, but in recent years he has returned to being talked about positively thanks to his participation in projects of the caliber of Prisoners of the Ghostland And Spider-Man: A new universe.

