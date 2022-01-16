News

Nicolas Cage commends Kristen Stewart's performance in Spencer

Nicolas Cage, interviewed by Awardswatch, was moved by watching Kristen Stewart to interpret Diana in Spencer from Pablo Larraín. In Italy the film was supposed to be released on January 20, but, due to the Omicron variant, it was postponed.

The actor, during the interview, talked about his latest film, Pig (2021). Written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, Nicolas Cage plays Rob, a lonely chef who must face his past after his beloved truffle hunting pig is kidnapped. When asked which 2021 movie thrilled him the most, Cage he answered:

I really liked what Kristen Stewart did in Spencer. I liked your INTERPRETATION. I mean, the whole movie, what he did. It was emotional for me because, I mean, my mom was having problems, so for me it was pretty heartbreaking

In Spencer, which unfolds over just one weekend, we see Princess Diana (Stewart) contemplate the end of his marriage with Carlo while celebrating the Christmas holidays with the royal family.

Nicolas Cage, in the near future, will play Dracula in the new film by Chris McKay. Renfield, interpreted by Nicholas Hoult, will tell the story of the character created by Bram Stoker. Known to be Dracula’s companion (Cage), Renfield will fall in love with a traffic cop named Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina). The film is based on an original story by Robert Kirkman.

Dracula, for me, had so much love, he made the wrong choices and ended up in exile. i think my uncle [FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA] MADE ALL THIS with the performance he got from GARY Oldman and his movie [Dracula di Bram Stoker]

Spencer

December 1991: The marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since morphed into a cold and distant relationship. Although rumors of betrayals and a divorce are already circulating, the Christmas holidays at the Royal Sandringham House seal a truce. And time passes between dinners, drinks and hunting trips. Diana knows the game, but this year things are going to be completely different.

