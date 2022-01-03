Nicolas Cage: “Don’t call me an actor”

Nicolas Cage

The star is about to return to the screen with «Pig», a film by Michael Sarnoski, a director who called him back after a series of flops in the cinema.

Nicolas Cage doesn’t want to be described as an actor.

Despite a long career, the Hollywood star has admitted that he does not particularly like the word, which, according to him, would have a negative meaning.

In an interview with the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, the 57-year-old said, “To me it always implies ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, so he’s a great liar.’ So, at the risk of sounding like a pretentious asshole, I like the word ‘thespian’ because it means you’re heading to your heart, or your imagination, or your memories or dreams, and you carry something that allows you to communicate. with the public “.

Cage also talked about his recent flops and thanked director Michael Sarnoski for casting him in “Pig,” which earned him a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actor.

«After a couple of flops – he commented -, I realized that I was marginalized by the Studios and that they would never call me back. I have always known that I needed a young director who would remember some of my films, think I am suitable for his screenplay and rediscover me ».

“That’s why (Sarnoski) isn’t just Michael. For me it is the Archangel Michael. All this wouldn’t have happened if he hadn’t had an open mind and hadn’t said to me: “Come with me.”

Covermedia