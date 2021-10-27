Nicolas Cage, drunk and annoying kicked out of a club

The fall of the star told by the Sun

Actor Nicolas Cage was kicked out of a club because he was drunk and harassing. Face symbol of the cinema of the 80s and 90s, the grandson of Francis Ford Coppola, was thrown out as if he were the last of the homeless.

As the Sun exclusively recounted, the actor was so drunk he couldn’t even put on his flip-flops. He was accompanied out of the room under the eye of the surveillance cameras and the images he shot then went around the world.

He had previously stated that: “Work is the only thing that helps keep me out of trouble.” And his was a troubled life with a past of excess: alcohol, financial bankruptcy after destroying his belongings by collecting cars and buying private jets, yachts, jewelry, real estate and works of art. Added to these are multi-million dollar comic book purchases, and a petting zoo including a shark, crocodile and purebred dogs served by hordes of butlers. The parties organized in his various residences were famous but also the acts of generosity. Forbes magazine has placed Cage on its list of the most generous actors on the planet. His 5 marriages also made a notable contribution to financial distress. The latest with is Riko Shibata, 26, married on February 16 at the age of 57.

Angela Tangorra

Photo from outsider.com