News

Nicolas Cage, drunk and annoying kicked out of a club

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The fall of the star told by the Sun

Actor Nicolas Cage was kicked out of a club because he was drunk and harassing. Face symbol of the cinema of the 80s and 90s, the grandson of Francis Ford Coppola, was thrown out as if he were the last of the homeless.

As the Sun exclusively recounted, the actor was so drunk he couldn’t even put on his flip-flops. He was accompanied out of the room under the eye of the surveillance cameras and the images he shot then went around the world.

He had previously stated that: “Work is the only thing that helps keep me out of trouble.” And his was a troubled life with a past of excess: alcohol, financial bankruptcy after destroying his belongings by collecting cars and buying private jets, yachts, jewelry, real estate and works of art. Added to these are multi-million dollar comic book purchases, and a petting zoo including a shark, crocodile and purebred dogs served by hordes of butlers. The parties organized in his various residences were famous but also the acts of generosity. Forbes magazine has placed Cage on its list of the most generous actors on the planet. His 5 marriages also made a notable contribution to financial distress. The latest with is Riko Shibata, 26, married on February 16 at the age of 57.

Loading...
Advertisements

Angela Tangorra

Photo from outsider.com


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

839
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
698
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
678
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
600
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
564
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
459
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
452
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
452
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
355
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
333
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top