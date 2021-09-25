Nicolas Cage, drunk and harassing, kicked out of a club in Las Vegas- Corriere.it

from Laura Zangarini

The (premature) sunset of a star? Nicolas Cage, 57, a tormented Hollywood star, was filmed by a surveillance camera as he was thrown out of a luxury restaurant in Las Vegas: he was "completely drunk and harassing" and, according to some eyewitnesses, "he was swapped for a "homeless". The star – who won an Oscar for his portrayal of an alcoholic on "Away from Las Vegas" – was kicked out of Lawry's Prime Rib on Monday, September 20, after arguing with a staff member who drove him out on the road. main street, the famous "strip". He had a long beard, fancy leopard-print pants, a black T-shirt, and bare feet. "He was in a very bad state and walked around without shoes. The staff told us that he had been drinking shots of 1980 Macallan tequila and whiskey, "said a man who witnessed the scene. "He was shouting at people and trying to strike a fight, then the staff asked him to leave," added another witness.

Cage, grandson of the legendary director of the “Godfather” Francis Ford Coppola, ‘he was so drunk

who could barely put on his flip-flops before being escorted out, ”continued the witness, stating that he had heard the actor ask those present“ if they wanted to go to his house ”. The video shot on the club’s camera ends with Cage – who lost his mother Joy Vogelsang in May, who passed away at the age of 85, and messed up his fifth marriage to Riko Shibata, 26, in March – appearing wanting to confront the staff who threw him out, and tries to get back into the bar. “Stop, man,” a voice is heard saying in the video, referring to the embarrassment that Cage was causing.

In addition to Riko Shibata, Nicolas was married to the makeup artist Erika Koike

and, previously, to Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016. The couple married in July 2004 and gave birth to their son Kal-El on October 3, 2005. Prior to that, Cage was married to Lisa Marie Presley, 51 years, for about three months in 2002, and with Patricia Arquette, 50, from 1995 to 2001. The «Lord of War» actor also has a son, Weston, 28, from a previous relationship with actress Christina Fulton. Nicolas Cage is best known for his appearances in the films “Wild at Heart” (1990), “Bewitched by the Moon” (1987) and “The Mystery of the Templars – National Treasure” (2004).