News

Nicolas Cage, from Erika Koibe to Riko Shibata: new wedding for the actor

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Nicolas Cage marries 26-year-old Riko Shibata in mid-February. The American actor turns the page after his lightning wedding with Erika Koibe.

nicolas cage marriage divorce
(Getty Images)

Nicolas Cage is getting married, again. Known his character as a conqueror, the American interpreter has broken through the heart of Riko Shibata. 26 year old Japanese. The two got married in Las Vegas, the happy event was announced in early March: the actor chose February 16 as the date of marriage to pay homage to his deceased father. Their strong passion, cemented by the pandemic.

In fact, they have been apart for 6 months due to the pandemic: distance that has strengthened a feeling full of emotion and suggestion. It is not the first time that Cage finds himself saying the fateful yes, who knows if the relationship will last.

Nicolas Cage, new love: marries Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage is getting married
(Getty Images)

The actor has always had a busy life and routine: details that led him to have fleeting relationships. Before this, the love affair with Erika Koibe. Union lasted only 4 days. Short but intense. Nicolas believes in eternal love, except that the practice is a little more difficult than the theory. “I’m very happy – he has declared – i can look forward with a woman who loves me. We want to enjoy every moment together “.

Loading...
Advertisements

Words that have already been said, but the current political-social context makes everything more intense. In a time of worry, Nicolas Cage restarts from certainties: one is, in fact, Riko Shibata.

A yes that is worth the restart: love and work hand in hand

The other is to be able to go back to doing one’s job continuously: the pandemic crisis has also hit the Seventh Art and, if for him there are no major problems with earnings – given the comfortable condition in which he lives – he must still face the losses. .

Loss of revenue means missed films and, even for a famous and renowned actor like him, it is a hard blow to swallow. When love meshes, everything else meshes too. Nicolas hopes so. This time he could really put his head right.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

940
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
847
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
827
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
779
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
734
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
730
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
724
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
721
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
713
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top