Nicolas Cage got married for the fifth time, she is 31 years younger than him

Nicolas Cage in eternal love has never stopped believing, even though at the age of 57 he has four marriages behind him. On February 16, the actor, who won an Oscar in 1995 for his role in Via da Las Vegas, got married for the fifth time. He married at the Wynn Casino in Las Vegas to the mysterious Riko Shibata, a girl who is 31 years younger than him, met in Shiga, Japan, a year ago. “We are happy,” confirmed the star, not at all worried by the fact that he and the future bride before the “yes” have met very little. They haven’t seen each other in the past six months due to the pandemic, but Cage has never lost hope.

After making the marriage proposal to her via video call, he had her engagement ring delivered by a courier: a beautiful black diamond, Riko’s favorite color. There’s no denying it: Cage is used to impulse decisions and lightning marriages. In 2019, in Las Vegas, he married make-up artist Erika Kookie, with whom the wedding lasted only four days: the actor said he was too drunk and didn’t realize what he was doing.

He was also frantic when he was fascinated by the actress Patricia Arquette, with whom he got married in 1995. He asked her to marry him the day he saw her for the first time and she accepted. But a few months later they began to quarrel, pretending to be happy until their separation in 2001. Shortly after, Cage became infatuated with Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the famous Elvis, whom he met at a party. The union, sealed with the wedding in 2002 after a brief engagement, started off on the wrong foot: after a month and a half the couple was at loggerheads and two years later they divorced.

Loading... Advertisements

The only woman who has remained with him for a reasonable period is the Asian waitress Alice Kim. Their marriage, which gave birth to a son, Kalel, who is now 15, lasted from 2004 to 2016 and ended in friendship. So much so that Alice was invited to the recent wedding ceremony. True to her origins, Riko wore a hand-made black kimono in Kyoto, Japan. And she completed the look with a bouquet of red and yellow roses. The groom chose an elegant black tuxedo signed by the designer Tom Ford. The wedding date was not chosen at random: February 16 and the day on which, in 1934, August Coppola, father of

Nicolas Cage and brother of director Francis Ford. Even the day the couple applied for their marriage license, January 10, has a meaning: it is Riko’s birthday. Who knows, perhaps with the complicity of numerology this will be the right time for Cage.