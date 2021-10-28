Nicolas Cage had an argument with the gun control officer of the Alec Baldwin tragedy

The incident on the set of Rust continues to be the subject of investigation in Hollywood, and in these hours The Wrap exclusively reported some shocking revelations about the gun control officer who would prepare. the fatal weapon used by Alec Baldwin.

Apparently, in fact, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had been “the subject of numerous complaints” already on the set of the movie he had worked on before Rust, or Nicolas Cage’s first western The Old Way. As reported by the Hollywood magazine, in fact, Nicolas Cage himself would have had an altercation with Reed, guilty of having unloaded a gun near the cast and crew without any warning. From the interviews collected by The Wrap, it seems that the thing would have happened twice in three days, to which Nicolas Cage allegedly left the set in a rage and after shouting: “You gotta fucking warn, you just blew my fucking eardrums!“.

Stu Brumbaugh, the crew member of The Old Way who spoke to The Wrap, also added: “I advised the assistant director to replace her after what happened with Nicolas. The pace of filming in the film was too fast for her, she was a rookie.“

However, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is not the only one under accusation: before the accident of Rust, assistant director Dave Halls was also fired from producing another film, Freedom’s Path, due to an accident in which a rifle “he had inadvertently discharged himself“, injuring a microphone operator. According to the reconstructions of the sheriff’s office, it seems that It was Halls who handed Alec Baldwin the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins, after taking it from a wagon that Gutierrez-Reed had prepared.