Nicolas Cage, happy birthday – Radio Monte Carlo

The fifth youngest actor ever to win an Oscar is celebrating his birthday. We are talking about Nicolas Cage, born in Long Beach on January 7, 1964 and awarded the coveted statuette at the age of 32 for his interpretation in 1995’s “Away from Las Vegas” and featured in over 80 films over the course of his career.

Among the most famous are “Murder live”, “City of Angels”, “Ghost Rider”, “Con Air”, “Face / Off”, “Out in 60 seconds”, “The Mystery of the Templars”, “The orchid thief ”and“ The Family Man ”. Behind the camera he ventured instead on one occasion, directing “Sonny” in 2002. However, his global fame did not prevent him from obtaining a nomination for a Razzie Award, in 2006, for the worst performance in “The Wicker Man “. The (non) coveted prize escaped him: it went to Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans for “Little Man”.

Cage has Italian origins on his father’s side. His grandfather was from Bernalda, in the province of Matera, and his grandmother from Naples. On his mother’s side he has German and Polish origins. Born Nicola Kim Coppola, he is the director’s nephew Francis Ford Coppola and of the actress Talia Rose Coppola, as well as cousin of Sofia Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, Robert Carmine and Roman Coppola and nephew of the composer Carmine Coppola. In short, a future Hollywood star could only be born from a family of artists.

He chose to change his name in honor of John Cage, musician and composer, and of Luke Cage, a character from the Marvel comics that still represent one of his greatest passions today. He made this decision at the age of 12, when his parents divorced and he decided to free himself from his uncle’s reputation by trying to break through without relying on the celebrity of his relatives. However, his first major role was in a Francis Ford Coppola film, “Rusty”, in 1983.

Among the curiosities related to the actor is his propensity for compulsive shopping. In the past, he said he squandered $ 150 million in purchases in just 7 years. Among the oddities that contributed to the achievement of the crazy figure, there are a villa haunted by ghosts, a pyramid-shaped tomb and a crocodile. Furthermore, in 2015, it paid off a huge debt with the tax authorities of 96 million dollars.

Unaccustomed to the social world, Nicolas Cage boasts an infinite series of romantic relationships. From the one with the model Christina Fulton was born, in 1990, the first child Weston. In 1995 he married Patricia Arquette, from whom he divorced in 2000. Two years later he married Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and former wife of Michael Jackson. It was a cooked and eaten marriage, so much so that the two divorced just a month and a half later. Two months later he tries again, bringing to the altar the Asian maid Alice Kim, with whom he has the second child, Kal-el, born in 2005. The separation occurs in January 2016. He later has an affair with the model Kristen Zang and in 2019 he marries makeup artist Erika Koike, but asks for the wedding to be canceled after only four days. In February 2021, the actor married Riko Shibata in Las Vegas.

(photo Getty Images)