Nicolas Cage has a raven who insults him every time he leaves the house

That Nicolas Cage is a rather sui generis character we know: the actor of The Family Man has become the protagonist of a lot of oddities over the years, from the pyramid-shaped tombs built in view of his death to the strange mushrooms taken in company of her cat. Ours, however, always has something new to tell us.

Certain that he had suffered an attempted murder on the set of Butcher’s Crossing by a horse, Francis Ford Coppola’s grandson has returned to talk about animals in these hours, telling the press the story of his domestic crow used to throwing very unpleasant insults at him every time the actor leaves the house.

“He’s started calling me something … It’s a blast, or at least it is for me. When I go out he says to me: ‘Hi’ and immediately after: ‘Bitch‘. Ravens are really smart. And then I like the way they look, those Edgar Allan Poe vibes“were the words of the actor who recently appeared as the protagonist in Pig.

Nothing too strange, considering the level of nonsense to which the good Nicolas has accustomed us: we, however, will never tire of discovering new ones, absurd details about his life! Oddities aside, however, Nicolas Cage recently accused Hollywood of marginalizing him for a few years.