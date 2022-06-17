Nicolas Cage, Helen Mirren and Léa Seydoux star at the BCN Film Fest

It is already tradition. The Barcelona-Sant Jordi BCN Film Fest International Film Festival arrives in April and this time it does so with films starring stars such as Nicolas Cage, Helen Mirren Y Lea Seydoux. But this is only a small part of what the festival is preparing from April 21 to 29 at the Verdi Cinemas – its main venue – and other spaces in the city such as the Filmoteca de Catalunya, the Institut Français, Casa Seat, the CaixaForum , the Fundació Institut Confuci de Barcelona and various civic centers in the city.

This sixth edition of the festival includes 68 titles, of which eight are world premieres, two at European level, 23 at Spanish level and six in Catalonia. Among the most notable films are ‘pig’by Michael Sarnoski and starring Nicolas Cage and which will be the closing film; ‘disappointment’a film by Arnaud Desplechin based on the novel by Philip Roth with Léa Seydoux and Denis Podalyde; ‘Ennio: The teacher’by Giuseppe Tornatore about the iconic composer Ennio Morricone, with witnesses from Quentin Tarantino, Clint Eastwood and Oliver Stone, from whom we can also see ‘JFK: Case Revisited’.

Other important titles are ‘The Duke’by Roger Michell with Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, a film based on real events, about a taxi driver who stole a Goya from the National Gallery in London; ‘Red Rocket‘, the new proposal from Sean Baker, known for ‘Tangerine’ and ‘The Florida Project’; ‘skin on fire’by David Martín Porras, with Óscar Jaenada and Fernando Tejero, based on the work by Guillem Clua, and ‘mirror mirror’ by Marc Crehuet with Santi Millán, Malena Alterio, Natalia de Molina and Carlos Areces, which will open the festival and mark the world premiere of the film.





But there will be much more, like ‘The pillar’by Esther Cases, a documentary about clandestine political cinema at the end of the Franco regime; ‘Lunana, a yak in the classroom’nominated for an Oscar for Best International Film and a section dedicated to art with titles on Botticelli, Modigliani and Napoleon.

We can also see Gérard Depardieu and Aurore Clément in ‘Maigret’by Patrice Leconte, and Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy in ‘Mr Wain’, by Will Sharpe, both Spanish premieres; there will be a retrospective dedicated to Jeremy Thomas, producer of historical films by Bernardo Bertolucci, David Cronenberg, Stephen Frears and Jim Jarmusch, among others, in which mythical titles such as ‘The last Emperor’, ‘Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence’ Y ‘Crash’; and an Asian cinema section in collaboration with the Institut Confuci, with films by Zhang Yimou and Ang Lee, among others.

