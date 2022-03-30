Nicolas Cage, Helen Mirren, Giuseppe Tornatore, Léa Seydoux, Sean Baker and Óscar Jaenada, protagonists of the BCN FILM FEST

The Barcelona-Sant Jordi International Film Festival (BCN FILM FEST) already has the complete program for its sixth edition, which will be held from April 21 to 29, at the Verdi Cinemas in the Catalan capital as the main venue, and which includes 68 titles among the 8 sections of the event. Spectators will be able to see 8 world premieres, 2 European and 29 Spanish, including 6 Catalan.

“Pig”, by Michael Samoski, with one of the most recognized performances of the already veteran Nicolas Cage of recent years, will be the closing film of the Festival.

In the Official Selection stand out “Deception” by Arnaud Desplechin, with Lea Seydoux and Denis Podalydes, based on the homonymous novel by Philip Roth; “Jezebel”, by Hernán Jabes, a psychological thriller that talks about society in decline in Venezuela; “The Conference”, by Matti Geschonneck, about the Wansee Conference, where the Nazi leaders decided on the systematic murder of 11 million Jews; “Maria Chapdelaine”, by Sébastien Pilote, the coming-of-age of a young woman in rural Quebec, who must choose between three very different suitors; and “Yuni”, by Kamila Andini, winner of the Platform Award at the last Toronto Film Festival.

AP/JACK PLUKETT – Nicolas Cage

In the Official Selection, but out of competition, “Ennio: The Maestro” is added, Giuseppe Tornatore, on the figure of the great composer Ennio Morricone, with the testimonies of Quentin Tarantino, Clint Eastwood or Oliver Stone, and “The skin on fire”, by David Martín Porras, with Óscar Jaenada and Fernando Tejero, based on the play of the same name by Gillem Clua.

Other productions that are awaited with great expectation are: “El Duque”, by Roger Mitchell, with Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, based on the true story of a taxi driver who stole Francisco de Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London; “The Kitchen Brigade”, by Louis-Julien Petit, with Audrey Lamy and François Cluzet; “Everybody Hates Johan”, about an eccentric and misfit inhabitant of a small Norwegian village, and “Red Rocket”, the latest proposal from the director of “Tangerine” and “The Florida Project” Sean Baker, with the outstanding performance of Simon Rex. All of them will compete in the Cinema amb Gràcia section.

PHOTO/REUTERS- Helen Mirren

As for the Open Zone, it will be possible to see the documentary by Esther Cases on the clandestine political cinema of the end of the Franco regime “El pilar”; the classic of Jaime Chavarri “Bicycles are for the summer”, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the premiere of the play by Fernando Fernán Gómez, and “Lunana, a yak in the classroom”, nominated for an Oscar for Best International Film, about a young teacher sent to a remote area of ​​Bhutan, in the middle of the Himalayas.

In the usual commitment to cinema about art, which is already part of the DNA of A Countercurrent films, the Festival will screen “Botticelli and Florence. The birth of Beauty”, “The indomitable Modigliani” and “Napoléon: in the name of art”.

AFP/MARCO BERTORELLO – Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore

The Official Jury of the BCN FILM FEST It will be chaired by José Luis Rebordinos, director of the San Sebastián Film Festival, who will be accompanied by the writer and screenwriter Ignacio Martínez de Pisón and the actress Aina Clotet.

Critics and journalists from the Catalan Association of Film Critics and Writers (ACCEC) Jordi Izquierdo, Paula Arantzazu and Toni Junyent will make up the jury that will award the Critics’ Award. The jury that will award the Film-History Award (UB) to the Best Film for its historical values ​​will be made up of Francesc Sánchez Barba, Juan Vaccaro and Virgina Vaccaro.

REUTER/JON NAZCA – Spanish actor Oscar Jaenada

A program, then, and a cast of luxury for a festival that has already carved out a niche for itself alongside the most consecrated in Spain: San Sebastian, Valladolid and Malaga.